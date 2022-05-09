Muskies power through scoreless first half, beat North 2-1

On a night that started out looking like the Class 3A No. 11 Muscatine High School boys soccer team just didn’t have it, the Muskies powered through to ultimately defeat the Davenport North Wildcats, 2-1.

Not to be deterred, the Muskies (11-3, 8-0 MAC) recovered from a scoreless first half to stay undefeated in Mississippi Athletic Conference play with a one-goal victory over the Wildcats (9-6, 3-4 MAC) at the Muscatine Soccer Complex on Monday night.

Muscatine’s Ty Cozad scored the game’s first goal in the 59th minute. Then Brian Pineda added another in the 74th.

North found a quick answer to the Pineda score when the Wildcats drew a Muscatine foul in the zone for a Chase Green penalty kick was converted to cut the lead in half.

“It’s always tough going against North. They’re a good team,” said Muscatine head coach Jose Varela. “The first half wasn’t working for us … But we did better in the second half.”

Coming off a throw-in from the left sideline just on the Muskies’ offensive side of midfield, Orlando Lopez passed to Cozad, who received with his back to the goal at the top of the box on the left wing. He spun toward the inside, took a couple of dribbles to create separation from the defender, and took a high, looping shot that made it over top of the North (9-6, 3-4 MAC) goaltender, Ian Padron.

“It was prayer,” Cozad said. “I’m happy it went in, but that’s happened about one out of 10 times. I just wanted to put the ball on frame. I saw the goalie jump and thought it might go in.

“That’s exactly what we needed in a game like this: outside shots that challenged the goalie. We had to improvise a little.”

Pineda’s shot was from the opposite side of the field and from the top of the box. Pineda's laser of a shot sent Padron, who was moving to his left, diving back against his momentum and couldn’t get a hand on the shot.

“The two shots that went in were fantastic,” Varela said. “Especially Pineda’s shot. That was unbelievable. I told him when he went in, ‘Take that shot going into the box,’ because our wingers were staying out wide for too long, and we had to adapt to the wind and stuff like that, so I said, ‘Just get into the box and see if something will go our way.’”

It was a gritty win for the Muskies, who took one more shot (6-5) in the 0-0 first half but conceded two of the better scoring chances to that point.

Twice, Peter Phan had good looks.

The first was a header off a North cross that hit the far post. On the second, Phan tried to cross up Muskie goaltender Logan Wolf, but the shot rolled wide of the goal. Wolf made six saves for the Muskies, most coming in the opening 40 minutes of play.

Muscatine had its chances, though, too.

“The shots we missed were ones we ordinarily put away,” said senior midfielder Grant Bode. “So I guess it evened out tonight.”

The Muskies held a clear possession advantage through the duration of the contest. Muscatine’s best chances in the first half came when it held the ball for long periods in front of the Wildcats’ net but had shots miss near, far and high or were otherwise smothered by Padron, who made 11 saves.

“(At halftime), we talked about moving the ball quicker,” said Cozad, a sophomore forward whose goal was his 10th of the season, a team-high. “Even in the first half, we felt like we were moving the ball well. We just weren’t finding open spaces. We just put the ball in the back of the net in the second half when we needed to. Whether it was luck or not, they were nice shots.”

Even as time rolled on, the Muskies felt like if they continued to force the North back line to bend, eventually it would break and allows a score.

“Our coach always tells us that good teams beat teams they should beat,” Bode said. “And I think tonight was an example of that. We should have come out on top, we fought through it, and we did.”

Padron played well in goal, even stopping a Muscatine penalty kick that would have put the Muskies up 2-0 with under 20 minutes remaining. But the Muskies ended up tallying 20 shots to North’s eight.

“In the first half, we definitely knew we left some shots out there,” Bode said. “We missed some opportunities that we knew we should have had. But we were fortunate enough to put those shots away in the second half.

“We knew (goals) would come eventually.”

It was a chippy game with almost 30 infractions in total, while the Muskies were on the receiving end of four yellow cards.

“There’s no rhythm when I have guys who have to come out because of yellow cards,” said Varela.

Pleasant Valley also won on Monday night to remain the only other team unbeaten in MAC play besides Muscatine. PV defeated Davenport West. Muscatine plays at PV on Monday, May 16.

Muscatine’s next game comes on Friday when it hosts a non-conference game against 1A No. 11 Iowa City Regina. That game will be the nightcap of a girls/boys doubleheader in which both teams will celebrate their senior class. For the boys, that will include Miles Melendez, who returned from a knee injury that forced him to miss three matches.

“We’re obviously happy with where we’re at,” Cozad said. “Hopefully, we can put a banner up.”

Muscatine 2, Davenport North 1

Halftime -- Muscatine 0, North 0. Goals -- Ty Cozad (Mus) from Orlando Lopez 59th minute; Brian Pineda (Mus) unassisted 74th minute; Chase Green (DN) unassisted 75th minute. Shots -- MUS 18; DN 8. Saves -- MUS (Logan Wolf 6); DN (Ian Padron 11). Offsides -- MUS 1, DN 1. Corners -- MUS 11; DN 9. Fouls -- MUS 15; DN 14. Cards -- MUS Drake Gray; MUS Grant Bode; MUS Jonathon Joseph; MUS Scout Schmelzer.

Records: Muscatine 12-3, 8-0 MAC; Davenport North 9-6, 3-4 MAC

JV: Muscatine 3, Davenport North 1

