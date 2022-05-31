Muskies' season meets fate in loss to Valley

DES MOINES — The record-setting second straight trip to the Class 3A state soccer tournament ended much like the first for the Muscatine High School girls soccer team.

The journey was much different this time around, though, as the Muskies made it to state for a consecutive time for the first time in program history.

Tuesday’s 3A state quarterfinal marked the second time in as many years that the Muskies entered as the eighth seed and were unable to take down top-ranked West Des Moines Valley at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.

However, Muscatine inched closer to going toe-to-toe with the defending champions before ultimately falling on the short end of a 3-1 final.

The Muskies’ 2021 season ended with a 5-1 Valley victory.

It didn’t take long for the Valley, a 19-time state qualifier, to strike.

After Muskie goaltender Ally Franke fended off two Valley shots for saves, a third straight shot on goal made it through as Grace Olson gave the Tigers the early advantage.

Franke, an Upper Iowa commit who started the season in the back line but moved into goal to take over for the injured Indiana Stephens, ended the game with nine saves.

Unlike last year, though, the Muskies (13-6) found a way to pull even. They couldn’t, however, stop Valley (19-0) from extending its winning streak to 37 games, which started on April 15, 2021.

Sophia Thomas’ goal in the 25th minute knotted it at one. The score was started by a nice run by center back Grace Bode. She eventually was brought down inside the box, and Thomas won the loose ball and ended with the score.

“(After scoring it), I just ran straight to my teammates. That was the best feeling ever,” said Thomas.

“At 1-1, we weren’t comfortable by any means, but that’s kind of what we wanted,” said Muscatine first-year head coach Edgar Arceo. “We felt like, for the most part, we were ready. Unfortunately, (Valley) was better than us just for a few minutes.”

Despite the canceled 2020 season, Bode and Thomas were two of five Muskies to finish as three-year varsity players, including Meredith Connor, Perla Rios and Ashlyn McGinnis.

“I loved every minute I had with my teammates,” said Bode, who led the back line’s efforts with classmate Jaide Schmelzer, among others.

Last season, the Class of 2022 added several integral pieces to the team.

In two seasons as a starting forward, Mya Jansen provided the Muskies with 41 goals and 18 assists over 38 games in which Muscatine went 28-10.

Bode, Jansen and Thomas were all named all-state as juniors, and Connor was all-Mississippi Athletic Conference twice, as was Thomas. Jansen and Connor will share a college locker room as both are headed to play at Wartburg, while Thomas will don the red and yellow of the Iowa State Cyclones.

“I don’t think at this point, the (team) realizes what they started,” Arceo said. “As a new coach, we wanted to build up, not break down. We had a senior-dominated (team), but we have a lot of experienced underclassmen. It stings. We were right there. They don’t know how proud of them I am.”

Three other seniors will play beyond high school, with Kiley Randoll headed to Saint Mary’s (Minn.), while Abby Kemper and Addison Brown will play at Scott Community College.

After the Thomas goal, Valley and Muscatine remained tied for 12 minutes until Mallory Goldstein ended up with possession in front of the Muscatine net and a goal to make it 2-1 following a Valley free kick.

Finley Rivera would add the last goal for the Tigers when she drove a powerful and accurate shot from way out into the net in the 65th minute.

Next season, the group returning for the Muskies will be led by junior Lanie Weikert, who has tallied 29 goals and 25 assists in two seasons with the varsity. Sophomore Hannah Jansen and freshmen Alex Bitterman and Hayden Kirchner scored three goals apiece and combined for six assists.

“This year has meant the most to me because I’ve played with most of the seniors since I was little,” Weikert said. “It’s great to see most of them go on to play in college. I think (Sophia) has impacted me the most (because) I’ve traveled so many places and gone to camps wither her, and she has become my best friend through it all.

"I can’t wait to see what she does at Iowa State. But one thing to look forward to (for me) is being a bigger leader on and off the field next year.”

Altogether, the Muscatine senior class accounted for 142 goals and 82 assists.

“We made history,” said Thomas, who ends with 84 career points. “We definitely wanted to go further, but I’m happy.

“I wouldn’t have asked for anything more. I love every single one (of my teammates) and the support from the community. I loved it and am going to miss it.”

