Muskies win on Othmer's overtime goal

Jackson Othmer listened to his coach.

In overtime of a 2-2 game against the North Scott Lancers, the Muscatine High School sophomore found some space, cut toward the middle of the field and delivered a game-ending goal. The score sailed over the North keeper from 25 yards out to give the Class 3A ninth-ranked Muskies a 3-2 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory.

Two first-half goals from sophomore Ty Cozad gave Muscatine a 2-0 halftime lead before the Lancers stormed back and evened it on an Oliver Hughes goal in the 62nd minute after Liam Regan got the Lancers’ scoring started in the 47th minute.

“We controlled the first half,” Muscatine head coach Jose Varela said. “We liked the way we played, but (North Scott) made some adjustments, and we couldn’t maintain adjustments for long periods. That showed. North Scott played great in the second half.”

Hughes’ five goals on the season tied for the MAC lead entering play Monday night.

Cozad’s first came on a through from Othmer, and his second on a Scout Schmelzer lob that made it over the Lancer defense and gave Cozad a breakaway.

“I was just thinking, ‘Don’t miss,’” said the forward. “I’ve been missing too many of those recently. I need to put those in, and we’ll be fine. But I missed like six of those (the last game) in Clinton, and I wanted to try and get those back tonight and use my speed to give us opportunities in a bigger game.

“It just felt good to have those two go in and get the win.”

After the momentum swung into the Lancers’ favor, Varela gave Othmer some sage advice when it came time for the Othmer winner.

“I had seen him made a couple of crosses on the wing,” said Varela. “He was beating defenders and making the pass, but nobody was there on the other end of his passes. So I told him (at the start of overtime), if you get that opportunity, don’t pass the ball. Cut to the middle and look for your shot, or look to pass then. That’s what he did, and luckily, it worked out for us.”

Indeed, Othmer looked for -- and took -- his shot. And it won Muscatine its third consecutive game.

“It was exciting,” Othmer said. “I saw an opportunity, and I took it. I’m just glad it went in.

“We came out strong in the first half (and North Scott) did that to us in the second half. They’re a really good team. We respect them.”

Cozad’s speed gave the Lancers’ back line fits until it looked like more Lancer defenders were keyed in on the Muskies (4-1, 3-0 MAC) forward in the second half. The North Scott (3-2, 1-2 MAC) offense helped by keeping possession and making several more runs that ended in scoring opportunities.

Though the pair of goals made it past Muscatine keeper Logan Wolf, the senior goalie and the Muskie back line made plays late to fend off any more Lancer scores.

“We were gassed in the second half, and it showed,” Cozad said. “But it was all about how we finished. It showed us what we can do.”

“It was a team effort,” Othmer said. “When any one of us makes a mistake, it’s on the whole team.”

Among others, Brian Pineda and Drake Gray made plays that stalled Lancer threats near the goal. Wolf, a senior, made nine saves.

North Scott starting goaltender Alec Harris left with an injury in the second half but returned to action after Jakob Nelson came on in relief. The two combined for 10 saves.

On Tuesday night, the Muskies are back at the Soccer Complex for a non-conference game against No. 12 Cedar Rapids Prairie.

“Sometimes you have to get lucky, and we were fortunate to get the win,” Varela said. “Everybody contributed. Our back line has been pretty strong. They get tested all the time.

“We played well and have another one here right around the corner, and that will be a tough one, too.”

Muscatine 3, North Scott 2 (OT)

Halftime -- Muscatine 2, North Scott 0. Goals -- MUS Ty Cozad (Jackson Othmer assist) 8th minute; MUS Cozad (Scout Schmelzer assist) 14th minute; NS Liam Regan (unassisted) 47th minute; NS Oliver Hughes (Luke Crawford assist) 62nd minute; MUS Othmer (unassisted) 87th minute. Shots -- MUS 18; NS 18. Saves -- MUS (Logan Wolf) 9; NS (Alec Harris, Jakob Nelson) 13. Corners -- MUS 7; NS 8. Fouls -- MUS 20; NS 17. Records -- MUS 4-1, 3-0 MAC; NS 3-2, 1-2 MAC.

