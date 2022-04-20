Prep of the Week: Bode shines the light for Muskies

Across the three sports she’s played for Muscatine High School, Grace Bode has been called upon to do a little bit of everything.

With each sport, a new role and new challenge.

As a senior, she was libero on the volleyball team and ended the season with the third-most digs in the Mississippi Athletic Conference with 345.

The starting point guard on the basketball team, she led the Muskies in assists per game (3.6) and tied for the team-high in scoring average with Jazmeriah Jones at 6.5 points per game.

Bode, the Journal Prep of the Week, has even had to be an MHS tour guide, showing new coaches around as they learned where light switches are before open gyms.

"It seems like I've been a part of teams here now for a long time," Bode said. "Even before I was in high school, I was going to open gyms. I always wanted to make sure I was there, listening and being aware of everything going on."

But Bode is most at home on the soccer field.

"My style of play is aggressive and physical," said Bode. "I had a couple of scares last season when I fouled (an opponent) too close to the box. So I'm trying to play smarter this year. But I like to apply pressure and try to use my speed and strength to my advantage."

Bode and her back line mates — a group that includes younger sister Anna, a sophomore— and goaltender Indiana Stephens have been splendid thus far.

The Muskies have allowed just one goal to be scored against them while getting out to a 4-0 start as the team has its sights set on making a repeat trip to the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines for the Class 3A state tournament.

Securing a spot at state last year — the Muscatine girls team's first since 2007 — is one of Bode’s fondest memories as a Muskie. But she hopes to one-up it with a better finish this time around.

"My favorite sports moment so far from high school would be winning at Linn-Mar to go to state," said Bode. "When we beat them, that was so exciting. We've all been playing together for so long and knew our potential. To get that win with those girls was just crazy. It was awesome.

"We all felt robbed from the season (that was canceled because of COVID-19). But getting back to playing lit a fire for us."

The effort to get back to state continues on Thursday with perhaps the most challenging task for the Class 3A eighth-ranked Muskies. For the second time in a week, Muscatine will travel to Waukee.

After defeating the Waukee Warriors 4-0 last Friday, the Muskies head back to go against 3A No. 6 Waukee Northwest.

"(Grace) brings a tremendous amount of physicality to the game," Muscatine head girls soccer coach Edgar Arceo said. "She's not going to be intimidated. She's not going to go in scared. There will always be 100% effort, and everyone else feeds off of that.

"Defense gets overlooked sometimes, but we're extremely proud of the fact that we've only allowed one goal."

With Bode as the defensive stalwart, the versatile, deep offensive front has supplied the Muskies with plenty of firepower, accumulating 23 goals.

Muscatine gives opponents a lot to deal with, as those scores have come from 11 different players, led by Mya Jansen, who’s put seven shots into the back of the net.

Bode can even add to the offense from the back row.

"As the center back, I can see almost the whole field," Bode said. "That's helped me become more of a leader because I know it's my job to see what (my teammates ahead of me) can't see, so I have to be a leader."

In a game against Clinton earlier this season, the Muskies scored a pair of early goals but were silenced for around 15 minutes by the River Queens. Sensing the team needed a spark, Bode passed to forward Lanie Weikert and sprinted three-fourths the length of the field before getting the ball back from Weikert and scoring.

"Having experience has helped me see what needs to be done and what's lacking," she said. "When I was younger, the upperclassmen were all great. Very aware, great teammates and leaders."

Bode accounted for six goals as a junior. Emblematic of how tough the MAC is but how much respect the Muskies commanded on the state level after the state run, Bode was named second-team all-MAC while also selected second-team all-state.

"She's a field general back there," Arceo said. "She directs a lot of traffic. We have a little bit of a secret language when she's out there, which we're allowed to do because she's so smart. It makes it a lot easier for us as coaches.

"Knowing what we have on the offense side, we invite some long shots because we know not much will get through. There are also times step up and risk a little bit more than normal. But they're always prepared to track back at 100 miles per hour."

While Bode and the upperclassmen are set on making it back to state before they graduate, they’re also setting a higher standard for the Muscatine soccer program in the future.

While several of her teammates have landed spots on college teams, with Sophia Thomas committed to Iowa State, Jansen and Meredith Connor going to Wartburg and Ally Franke headed to Upper Iowa University. Bode has eschewed the chance to play at the next level to focus on school.

She plans to attend the University of Iowa to study health and human physiology.

With Anna along for the ride and brother Grant a senior for the boys team, the Bodes have spent a lot of time at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

Competition doesn't stop on the soccer field for the family, though.

"It gets competitive between us," the Muskie center back said. "With my siblings, my parents (Craig and Susan), and my cousins. We're a very competitive family."

To be sure, there’s some learning the freshmen and sophomores have to do yet. But they’re being shown how a top-tier team operates before they’re handed the keys to the program.

Before that happens, though, they may have to ask Bode to leave the lights on for them.

"A lot of people might not understand how many freshman and sophomores we're rotating in," Arceo said. "They've been getting experience. We're not afraid to throw them into the fire, and they've responded very well. But next year, they're the ones that we'll expect to lead."

