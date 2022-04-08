PREP REPORT: Muskie boys soccer pummels Clinton

The Muscatine High School boys soccer moved to 2-0 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference with a 5-0 road victory in Clinton against the River Kings on Thursday night.

The Muskies have out-scored their two MAC foes by a combined scored of 16-0.

Miles Melendez and Nate Larsen both scored two goals for the Muskies, who are now 3-1 overall. Jackson Othmer, Grant Bode, Elijah Leza and Saranyu Posasin had one apiece as well.

Clinton (1-4, 0-2) goaltender Drew Cooley made 10 saves against the eight goals allowed. Muscatine built a 5-0 lead by halftime. Offensively, the River Kings managed only two shots on goal as the Muskies kept the clean sheet with Logan Wolf in goal.

The pair of scores give Melendez the team-high (three) in goals through four matches this season. But the Muskies have displayed some scoring depth as 11 players have now recorded goals.

Dating back to 2011, Muscatine has won the last 11 matches in the series against Clinton.

Muscatine has back-to-back home games to start the upcoming week. It starts Monday at the Muscatine Soccer Complex against North Scott in MAC play. On Tuesday, the Muskies host non-conference opponent Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Weather wipes out some of Friday's slate

The cold and rainy weather disrupted the area’s Friday slate of prep events.

The Muscatine boys tennis team was scheduled to host Central DeWitt. That was postponed with a make-up date yet to be determined.

The Durant, West Liberty and Wilton golf teams had a meet at Lake MacBride Golf Course hosted by Solon called off.

With several of its recent meets canceled, the Durant track and field team has picked up a meet at North Cedar High School on 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12.

