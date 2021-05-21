 Skip to main content
PREP REPORT: Wapello girls get first win
PREP REPORT: Wapello girls get first win

  • Updated
Girls soccer

Wapello gets first win: It took overtime in their last game of the season, but the Wapello Arrows nabbed their first win of the season Friday, beating Tipton 2-1.

Both teams scored in the second half, but, after a scoreless first overtime period, Wapello prevailed.

Wapello improves to 1-9 on the season.

Washington overpowers Columbus: Washington scored four goals in each half Friday in its 8-1 win over Columbus.

The Wildcats end the regular season 7-4 heading into their regional matchup with Mid-Prairie.

