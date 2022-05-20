PREP REPORT: West Liberty boys soccer advances

Comets advance past PCM: Juan Mateo netted a hat trick to lift the No. 13 West Liberty Comets (11-3) over the PCM Mustangs (5-9) in a Class 1A substate opener, 5-3.

Alexis Garcia added two assists and Jahsiah Galvan had a goal and an assist as the Comets never trailed in the game.

West Liberty hosts Mid-Prairie Monday.

Wapello ousted by Burlington Notre Dame: The Wapello Indians' season came to an unceremonious halt with a 10-0 defeat to fifth-ranked Burlington Notre Dame in the first round of the Class 1A substate tournament.

The Indians end with a season record of 3-14.

Notre Dame (15-3) scored nine of its 10 goals in the first half.

Columbus/Winfield Mount Union 7, Centerville 2: The Wildcats cruised to a win in the first round of the Class 1A substate tournament and will travel to face Mediapolis Monday.

