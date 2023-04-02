Soccer season is up and running on the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities.

Most of the girls teams in the metro have begun playing Mississippi Athletic Conference matches while the boys open league play on Monday.

Here are three storylines for girls soccer and three storylines for boys soccer to keep an eye on until the season culminates at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.

Girls

MAC is top-heavy once again

The IGHSAU released its preseason rankings and the MAC has five programs in the top-12 spread out amongst the three classifications.

Davenport Assumption, the gold standard of Class 1A, is No. 2 behind defending state champion Des Moines Christian. North Scott is second in 2A as most of its core returns off two straight state quarterfinal setbacks.

In 3A, Pleasant Valley is sixth while Bettendorf slots in at 10 and Muscatine sits at 12th. The league race will have early movement this week when the Muskies visit the Knights on Monday and the Lancers and Spartans tangle at PV on Tuesday.

Knights looking to reclaim throne

A streak of five straight Class 1A state championships was snapped for Assumption last year when it fell to Des Moines Christian 1-0 in the title match.

Coach Elizabeth Maus' squad lost all-state forward and its top goal scorer in Jade Jackson and its other two first-team all-state players plus stalwart keeper Dawsen Dorsey. Still, the Knights rarely rebuild and often reload.

Maddy Nigey has occupied the goalie role and had seven saves in the season-opening win while sophomore Dru Dorsey scored a hat trick. Six of Assumption's 11 starters were underclassmen in the 6-1 triumph over Burlington Notre Dame.

Cohesion behind potential Rebels resurgence

It has been seven years since Northeast has registered more than two victories in a season, but there are ample opportunities for it to break through in 2023.

The Rebels bring back nine players who started at least four matches plus an additional nine who played in double-digit contests. Coach Angela Rickertsen's team has already kicked off the year with a 6-0 triumph over Wapello.

Senior Cenady Soenksen scored five goals in the victory. She scored six all of last season.

Boys

New classifications this season

Soccer becomes the fifth sport under the IHSAA umbrella to be four classes after it was approved by the Board of Control in December. The largest 36 schools occupy the new Class 4A, then the next 40 are in 3A, next 48 in 2A and the remaining schools in 1A.

Most of the Q-C metro will be in 4A while North Scott is in 3A and Assumption plus Central DeWitt are in 2A. All of area schools will be in 1A. The postseason format will have substate first-round games for 1A/2A on May 15 and 3A/4A on May 16.

Substate semis and finals plus state quarterfinals, semifinals and championship matches will be on the same day for all four classes.

Assumption, PV eye repeats

Two metro teams lifted state title trophies in 2022 as the Spartans did it for the second straight season while the Knights won in former coach Greg Zeller's final season at the helm.

PV lost 10 seniors to graduation, but it does return all-state goalkeeper Jack Kilstrom off his three clean sheets at state last year. All-tournament selection Jeffery Rinker is back after leading it in goals with 17.

Chad Hollmer, an Assumption alum, takes over as head coach with a reloaded roster in front of him with its top-four goal scorers back led by senior Roberto Medrano plus a back four paced by all-state center back Luke Klostermann.

Comets seek return trip to state

One of the more consistent programs in Eastern Iowa has been based out of West Liberty as it has been to the state tourney three straight years — excluding the canceled 2020 season — and six times over the last 11 years.

Despite graduating all-state attacker Jahsiah Galvan and three other starters, coach Walton Ponce's group still has the firepower to wreak havoc now down in Class 1A.

Freshman forward Uriel Andrade has scored five goals in the Comets' 1-1 start. Attacker Juan Mateo and goalkeeper Ruben Meraz are two of five senior starters on the field.