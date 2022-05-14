Thomas, Jansen score two apiece in lopsided Muskie win

While the Muscatine High School girls soccer team has enjoyed great play from its underclassmen this season, it was the senior class that did most of the heavy lifting on a night they were recognized for what they’ve done for the program.

Sophia Thomas and Mya Jansen both tallied back-to-back goals to supply the Muskies with more than enough firepower to cruise past non-conference opponent Dubuque Hempstead at the Muscatine Soccer Complex Friday night by a 6-0 final.

“Knowing it was senior night, we talked with girls before the game about there being time before the game where they’re just standing arond,” Muscatine head coach Edgar Arceo said. “And it was a roller-coaster of emotions with players, coaches, parents.

“We know the team is going to look a lot different next year, but we wanted to make sure the seniors have a good time. They did a good job with it. At halftime, our conversation was a little bit different than pregame because you could see on the scoreboard how they responded.”

The sides will see each other again in short order. After Muscatine plays its final regular-season game on Tuesday, Hempstead will be back in Muscatine to take on the Muskies in the 3A Substate 7 semifinal on the 24th.

“We wanted to balance the emotions (of senior night) to still get the win against a team that we’ll see again shortly,” said Arceo. “We rotated and moved people around quite a bit. We started with an all-senior lineup, but all 22 players played.

Senior Meredith Connor opened the scoring with a goal in the 14th minute off of the first of two Thomas assists on the night.

After junior Lanie Weikert put Muscatine (10-4) up a deuce in the 22nd minute, Thomas single-handedly doubled that by that scoring a minute after Weikert, then adding another a minute after that as the Muskies went into halftime up 4-0.

“We have a lot of talent, all over” senior Grace Bode said. “But our (forwards and midfielders) are scoring and distrubing well. We’re not letting the other team know what we’re going to do. We’re keeping them on their toes. That’s a strong suit of ours.”

“We’ve also been focusing on different players making different runs so the opponent isn’t seeing the same runs over and over again,” said Jansen.

On the other side of the break, Jansen scored her pair of goals. The first came on a rebound when a Connor shot hit the post and deflected back to Jansen in front of the goal with a relatively open net as Hempstead goalie Lydia Hefel was on the ground after trying to defend the Connor shot.

In the 67th minute, Jansen scored again to really drive the dagger into the Mustangs (8-6) with the final goal of the game.

Connor and center back Bode each went for assists in the win as Muscatine amassed 26 shots while Hempstead took just five.

“We just wanted to put away this game and focus on (upcoming games),” Jansen said. “And also just show (Hempstead) what kind of team they’re going up against in substate.

Muskie senior goalie Indiana Stephens faced few scoring threats en route to keeping the clean sheet. Stephens made two saves.

““It feels good to stay connected with each other and play well together and not let any (shots) get through,” Bode said.

As juniors, Bode, Thomas and Jansen were all selected all-state in 3A. Those three and Connor received all-Mississippi Athletic Conference recognition as well. Thomas and Connor were even all-conference picks as freshmen.

Muscatine plays Davenport Assumption in MAC play on Saturday morning before hosting Pleasant Valley on Tuesday for what is lined up to be for the conference title.

“There’s long term goals out there yet,” Arceo said. “We need to make sure we get some rest. Conference games tend to be a whole different ballgame.”

Muscatine 6, Dubuque Hempstead 0

Halftime — Muscatine 4, Hempstead 0. Goals — MUS Meredith Connor (Sophia Thomas assist) 14th minute; MUS Lanie Weikert (Sophia Thomas assist) 22nd minute; MUS Sophia Thomas (Meredith Connor assist) 23rd minute; MUS Sophia Thomas (unassisted) 24th minute; MUS Mya Jansen (unassisted) 44th minute; MUS Mya Jansen (Grace Bode assist) 67th minute. Shots — MUS 26 shot; Hempstead 5. Saves — MUS (Indians Stephens 2); HEM (Lydia Hefel 14). Corners — MUS 5; Hempstead 2. Offsides — MUS 2; Hempstead 0. Fouls — MUS 7; Hempstead 4.

Records: Muscatine 10-4; Hempstead 8-6

