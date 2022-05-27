AREA SOFTBALL: Area RVC, SEISC teams look to continue winning ways

Though a talented group graduated last summer for the Wilton High School softball team, making it back to the Class 2A state tournament is paramount to the team this season.

Wilton went 29-5 overall and won the River Valley Conference's South Division, going 17-0 in league play.

The Beavers bring back two all-state outfielders in Peyton Souhrada and Payton Ganzer, both seniors. The third member of that trio form last year, Chloe Wells, is now at Buena Vista University.

Ganzer, an Upper Iowa University recruit, batted .545 while ranking among the state leaders in the category for much of her junior year. She also scored 34 runs and drove in 24 in 2021.

Souhrada hit an even .500 over in 110 at-bats while registering an equal number of runs scored and RBIs (39).

In the infield, Wilton’s Taylor Drayfahl returns at shortstop. Now a junior, she hit a few ticks under .400 as a sophomore and scored 37 runs.

“The expectations are high for this team,” head coach Kortney Denkmann said. “We lost a great group of seniors last year, but we are returning a core group of players. There will be some new faces in positions, but the expectations were not any less than last year. We are adding some speed and a great defensive mindset to our lineup. We are excited about this season.”

After getting to the Class 3A state tournament last summer, West Liberty returns ranked sixth.

Last season’s Comets were primarily powered by the three Hall sisters that hit atop the lineup. All three are back in 2022. Further, the Comets have another set of three sisters on the roster this season: junior Magaly, freshman Daisy, and eighth-grader Jayleen Kivi.

Kirkwood commit Sailor Hall went 13-6 in the circle for the Comets in 2021 and is back for her senior year. She allowed an opponent batting average of 2.07 and struck out over 100 batters. At the plate, she hit .392 with a team-high 32 RBIs.

Finley Hall built on her already-stellar prep career by batting .379 with 35 driven in and 27 runs scored, while younger sister Pearson had a breakout eighth-grade season that saw her hit .430 over 93 at-bats and score a team-high 41 runs.

Last summer, Durant went 16-20 but received a preseason nod in the 2A rankings, checking in at No. 13th.

A strong crop of seniors headlines the Wildcat lineup this season.

All in their final season at Durant, Kylie Schult is back after hitting .464 and going 3-4 with a 2.37 ERA pitching. At the same time, Ally Happ (.370 average as a junior) and Shannon Head (.396 average in 2021) should supply the Wildcats with offensive firepower.

The Wildcats also feature several promising sophomores, including Savannah Meinert and Kennedy Jehle, who each hit over .330 as freshmen.

L-M looks to keep its hold on SEISC

Even as most programs are expected to feel the loss of Division I players like the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons did with Hailey and Kylee Sanders, who are both now at the University of Northern Iowa. In the first season without Hailey, L-M went 20-9 last season.

The team went 14-1 in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play to take the league title for the fifth straight season.

In their first season since Kylee graduated, the Class 2A 12th-ranked Falcons are off to a 2-0 start.

L-M has fought the losses in quality with quantity as head coach Brian Butler saw 31 players show up for preseason work.

L-M does bring back quality, too.

McKenna Hohenadel is back after already putting in an acclaimed career. The all-stater showed versatility last season in playing the outfield and the infield. But regardless of where she plays in the field, her bat always shows up for the Falcons. She hit .465 a year ago with 27 RBI and 28 runs scored.

In the circle, L-M brings back senior Piper Brant, who threw 74 frames in 2021 to the tune of a 2.46 ERA and .213 batting average against.

“The 2022 L-M softball team should be solid and can improve throughout the season,” Butler said. “Offensively, we should have the ability to score more runs this season. Aggressive hitting and baserunning will be the focus. The lineup is strong with experienced players.

“L-M has many upperclassmen on the team this year, and we expect the senior leadership will help lead younger players. Pitching should be solid. We have experience in the circle with a strong defense. Like every year, playing in tough weekend tournaments will help with growth opportunities.”

This is the first season under longtime baseball coach Brandon Brown for the Wapello Arrows.

Brown takes over a Wapello team looking to rekindle the success from 2019’s state qualifier, which has left a few players still on the roster.

Senior Serah Shafer returns to punctuate an already much-accomplished career. The Upper Iowa University commit hit .434 for the 18-8 Arrows last summer while supplying steady defense at shortstop. Last season, Shafter led the team in runs scored (35) and tied for the lead in RBIs (23) with the graduated Aliyah Lolling and returning senior Morgan Richenberger.

In the circle, Wapello will look for the continued development of sophomore Ada Boysen. As a freshman, she was behind the team’s ace (Lolling) and went 6-4 with a 3.50 ERA over 60 innings in the circle. She proved to be a significant contributor at the plate, hitting .315 while driving in 16.

In Columbus Junction, last season marked a resurgence for the program after the team finished 10-16 last season. That marked the first 10-win season for the Wildcats since 2015.

The Wildcats return Lily Coil, who enjoyed a splendid season as an eighth-grader in hitting .462 with a .705 slugging mark with 14 RBIs while also pitching in 18 games, going 5-7 with a 2.66 ERA with 94 strikeouts.

In the early portion of 2022, Columbus has gotten strong performances out of juniors Sera Vela and Jocelyn Fulton.

Columbus is 2-1 out of the gate this season.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.