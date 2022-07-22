Beavers leave with 'pride' after school-best state runner-up finish

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Pride trumped disappointment.

The Wilton High School softball team did not capture the coveted state championship trophy it was seeking Friday evening, but there were still plenty of smiles afterward.

“There is a little part of my stomach that’s like, ‘Man, if we could have only won,’” Beavers pitcher Charlotte Brown said following a 6-4 loss to River Valley Conference rival Iowa City Regina in the Class 2A final at the Rogers Sports Complex, “but I am filled with pride about what our team did and accomplished.”

It was the fourth state championship in 11 years for the Regals (24-11).

Wilton settled for second place, its best finish in program history, and second consecutive top-four performance at the state tournament.

“We made school history again, and that’s what I want to remember,” shortstop and captain of the all-tournament team Taylor Drayfahl said. “We will come back next year and do even better.”

The Regals strung together nine hits against Brown. They tallied two in the first inning and single runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

Regina made a habit of overcoming deficits at the state tournament. It rallied from a 4-0 margin in the quarterfinals against Van Meter, a 2-0 hole versus top-ranked Central Springs in the semifinals and trailed 1-0 in the final.

Wilton (28-7) out-hit Regina 11-9, but it also stranded 11 on base.

“It kind of defeated us having people on base and having two outs and not getting the runners home,” senior right fielder Peyton Souhrada said.

The Beavers loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning but managed just one run.

“Our goal was to score first, and to do that was an accomplishment, but it was kind of disappointing not to get more,” Drayfahl said.

Regina pitcher Emma Nibaur delivered a two-run single in the bottom half of the inning. Wilton tied it in the third on a long home run from Souhrada that cleared the scoreboard in right field and rolled into the parking lot.

“It felt amazing,” Souhrada said. “Right after I swung, I looked up and saw it was over the fence.”

The Regals immediately countered with a run-scoring double from Courtney Kessler. No. 8 hitter Jillian Panther had an RBI hit in the fourth and Kennedy Connor brought in a run with a single in the fifth.

“They’re a strong hitting team,” Brown said. “You always know (Regina) is going to come with its ‘A’ game. We knew they were going to be a really tough team to beat.”

The Beavers had ample chances, but most of them came with two outs.

Hayley Madlock singled with two outs in the fifth and advanced to third after Madelyn Wade reached on the error. The threat ended with a ground out.

In the sixth, Wilton had two on with one out, but Kinsey Drake and Souhrada each popped out.

“We were getting hits, but they weren’t one after another,” Brown said. “It was hard to string hits together.”

Down fourth runs in the seventh inning, Wilton scored twice on a Wade ground out and Payton Ganzer double. It brought the tying run to the plate, but Catie Hook flied out to deep left field to end the game.

Drayfahl was 3-for-3 and on base four times. Madlock also had three hits while Brown and Souhrada each had two.

After losing to Regina 7-1 in the season opener, Wilton coach Kortney Denkman admitted she didn’t think her team would be in a position to compete for a state championship.

“We had a powwow after that game,” she said. “We lost some key players in key positions and the girls were getting used to new people playing new positions.

“As the season went on, you could tell they got comfortable with each other, had each others backs and definitely turned it around.”

Souhrada and Brown joined Drayfahl on the all-tournament team.

The Beavers graduate three seniors in Souhrada, Wade and Ganzer — all off to play softball in college.

Still, Wilton returns a strong nucleus. It also will get pitcher Grace Madlock back after she missed the season with a knee injury sustained in basketball.

“This is going to light a spark under some of those underclassmen,” Denkman said. “They’re going to want more.

“We expect to win, we expect to produce when we’re playing and we expect to hit the ball.”

Brown already said she had a fire in her belly for next summer.

“We know we’re capable of doing anything,” she said. “We just know this isn’t the end for us even though we’re losing three great seniors. We can have people come into their own and do what they need to make our team successful.

“Hopefully, next year we can win it.”