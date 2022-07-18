Beavers' state run led by seniors, fortified by newcomers

WILTON — Though the journey led the Wilton High School softball team to the place it wanted to end the season, the route taken was hardly what the Beavers expected.

Wilton knew it had to replace pitcher Mila Johnson, who thew 95 ⅔ innings for the Beavers as a senior in 2021, guiding the club to a fourth-place finish in Fort Dodge.

Tuesday, the sixth-seeded Beavers (26-6) take on Logan-Magnolia (28-0), the No. 3 seed and only remaining undefeated team in the state at any level.

"We lost a lot of seniors from last year," said senior first baseman Madelyn Wade, who's hitting .330. "For us to get to this point, it's so nice to prove that we could get here again.

"Our bond as a team makes us more confident on the field. Everyone on this team accepts their role. Softball is a mental sport, and I feel like this year more than any other, we haven't allowed it to affect us. We go out and play the game we've played for the last 12 or so years of our lives and play it with pride."

The game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on the Iowa Central Field at the Harlan Rogers Athletic Complex in Fort Dodge.

"It's very beneficial to have been there before," said junior catcher Hayley Madlock. "We know the fields, we know the mindset we need."

"We just want to go in relaxed," said junior shortstop Taylor Drayfahl. "We've seen it already from last year. It's a great accomplishment to make it back. We just need to stay out of our own heads now."

The team thought it had a pair of talented pitchers coming back in Grace Madlock and Charlotte Brown, but the former suffered an injury that robbed her of her entire junior season after going 13-3 with a 2.37 ERA working over 94 innings last year.

Brown only tossed 14 ⅔ innings as a sophomore a season ago, but has responded with a tremendous season, nabbing River Valley Conference Elite Team status along the way.

"Being that leader on the mound is kind of a nerve-wracking spot, all eyes are on you," said Wilton head coach Kortney Denkman. "But she's embraced it. She's just a gamer and has done an awesome job.'

Ahead of state, Brown stands at 25-6 with a 2.37 ERA. She's thrown nearly 2,600 pitches this season over 183 ⅓ innings with 229 strikeouts, sixth-most in 2A.

"(Charlotte and I) really grew over the offseason working together with some one-on-one time," Hayley Madlock said. "Once we knew Grace wasn't coming back, we really focused on working out the kinks and even worked on some new pitches throughout the season. I think she's really come through."

Offensively, Wilton has enjoyed vintage performances from its upperclassmen while seeing some underclassmen emerge, among those freshman outfielder Kinsey Drake, who's hitting .465 with 27 RBIs.

It's added up to a dangerous lineup from top to bottom.

"We can string hits along," Souhrada said. "I think we've proved that we can hit one through nine."

"I think bringing some younger players up throughout the year has really helped our bond as a team," said Drayfahl, the team's leadoff hitter who's batting .412.

Within 2A, the Beavers rank fourth in team batting average (.389), fourth in home runs (23) and second in hits (358).

"We all do stuff together, even outside of softball," Hayley Madlock said. "I think that's really allowed some of the underclassmen to be comfortable and step up into some big roles."

It hasn't been easy for the club though, as Wilton has had to find ways to make up for absences from its two all-state outfielders in Peyton Souhrada and Payton Ganzer.

"We've had to overcome some injury," said Denkman, the RVC coach of the year. "And those have made other girls step into positions that aren't their normal positions.

"But they do it for the team. They have that fighting mentality to never give up. For us to make it back to state and have all these younger girls step up has been huge."

Souhrada, another Wilton pick to the RVC Elite Team, missed the start of the season but has come on strong as she maintains a batting average of .474 heading into the state tournament, a team-high for Wilton batters with over 10 at-bats on the year. The senior also leads the club in RBIs (41) and home runs (eight).

For the Beavers, though, it all starts with doing the little things right.

"Our coaches are very focused on us being fundamentally sound," said Wade. "We have to have the fundamentals down first before we can do anything else. We really break things down at practice."

Souhrada and Drayfahl also played prominent roles on the Wilton volleyball team, which has made it to state the past four years.

"It just shows what girls here can do," Souhrada said. "We can do anything if we put our minds to it."

"No matter how many times you go, it's always fun," Drayfahl said.

And it carries over to the softball diamond.

"We preach that winner's mentality," said Denkman. "If you're successful in one sport, we want that in other sports. They know what winning feels like and they want that experience in all sports."

The town has responded to the athletic achievements with generous support and attendance.

"It's amazing to (get to state)," Ganzer said. "And we have so much support from the community. I don't think any other team gets the community support that we do. That really benefits us and makes us not just want to play for ourselves and our teammates, but for our community.

"Since our school is so small, we know everyone and are close with everyone and we bring that to the team. It just makes us all so much closer."