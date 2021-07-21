Big inning lifts West Liberty softball to state consolation bracket win

A night after getting shut out by Williamsburg in the Class 3A state quarterfinals, West Liberty's offense took a few innings to get going in its consolation game against Estherville Lincoln Central on Wednesday.

Turns out, all the Comets needed to finish their season with a win was one big inning.

Propelled by a five-run third frame, West Liberty held on to beat ELC and send seniors Janey Gingerich and Isabel Morrison off with a victory during state tournament play at Fort Dodge.

After escaping a bases-loaded, no-out jam with only one ELC run scoring in the top of the first inning, the Comets quickly knotted the score in the bottom half, with Finley Hall's triple scoring Sailor Hall.

After ELC staked itself to a 3-1 lead with single runs in the second and third, West Liberty's offense went to work.

Finley Hall hit a rocket off the center field fence to score Pearson Hall and Sailor Hall, then came around to score on Gingerich's sacrifice fly to take a 4-3 lead.

The Comets weren't done yet in the third, however, as Kylie Struck's two-run single expanded the lead to 6-3.

Finley Hall got her fourth RBI on a sacrifice fly scoring Pearson Hall to complete the scoring for the Comets.

West Liberty finishes the season 24-9.

