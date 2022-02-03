Brown set assume control of Wapello softball program

WAPELLO — Between teaching and coaching, Brandon Brown has worn a lot of hats at Wapello High School.

He’ll have a new one this summer, as Brown will take over the school’s softball program.

Brown didn’t coach last summer, but had helmed Wapello’s baseball program for the previous 16 seasons.

“I love the game of baseball,” said Brown, who was replaced as baseball skipper by Matt Stewart. “I know it’s different from softball. But a little time away was good. It was nice to have that summer break, but I missed the game, and this was an opportunity to get back on the field this summer and take over a program that’s headed in a pretty good direction.”

On top of being a high school social studies teacher and duck call maker, Brown will be the next head coach of a team that has quite a bit left from the 2019 season, when the Arrows made a trip to the Class 2A state softball tournament in Fort Dodge. That coincided with previous head coach Ashley Hahnbaum’s first season.

Wapello, which competes in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division, has gone 29-14 in the two seasons since that state bid.

Now a senior, Serah Shafter hit .347 in 101 at-bats as a freshman on the 2019 team, which earned a berth to Fort Dodge with a 4-3 win over Pekin in the regional championship. Last season, the Upper Iowa University commit hit .434 with 23 RBIs and 17 stolen bases (all at least tied for team-highs) while collecting third team all-state honors.

Wapello also has four other players who were in uniform for the Arrows in Fort Dodge — juniors Quinn Veach, Olyvia Malone and Livia Fuller and senior Morgan Richenberger.

In the seasons since, Wapello has also enjoyed the emergence of a few promising underclassmen, a group led by sophomore Ada Boysen, who pitched 60 innings for the Arrows to the tune of a 3.50 ERA.

Richenberger, who matched Shafer’s 23 RBIs, and Boysen each hit over .300 at the plate as well last season.

“I’m not looking to come in and make a ton of changes (to the softball program),” said Brown. “I’m just going to try and coach the best I can. A lot will come down to just staying healthy. We’re a small school, so a lot can change day-to-day.”

While there may be some adjustment in his first season coaching softball, Brown certainly stands to benefit from the familiarity that he has with the team, not only as a teacher but also as a coach, with most of his girls basketball team’s roster carrying over into the summer.

This season, the girls basketball team stands 9-10 overall with the SEISC Shootout coming Friday night and a first round tournament game in 1A Region 6 against WACO slated for Feb. 10 at Wapello High School.

“We’re going to try and develop some areas,” Brown said, “and maybe I will bring a little different perspective. Sometimes maybe those in-game situations are a little different (between softball and baseball), but sometimes they should translate. I’m excited to get into that. But we’re just going to try and keep the momentum going. Wins or losses aside, I feel good about our group. This has been one of the most fun groups I’ve been able to coach.”

