Brown's pitching, bats of Ganzer and Souhrada advance Wilton in 2A

Although the Class 2A seventh-ranked Wilton Beavers have done plenty of winning this season, it hasn't been quite the season Payton Ganzer envisioned.

A first-team all-stater as a junior and Upper Iowa University commit, Ganzer's senior season has been hampered by injury and hard-hit balls that haven't found places to land.

But the senior center fielder came through with a performance to be proud of on Saturday at Muscatine's Kent-Stein Park, as the Beaver center fielder went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and RBI double as Wilton moved into the Class 2A Region 8 final with a 12-3 over the Dyersville Beckman Catholic Trailblazers.

The game was supposed to be Friday night in Wilton but was moved to accommodate the umpires calling it as it was combined into a doubleheader with 5A No. 3 Muscatine beating Davenport North in the nightcap.

Ganzer's second-inning shot over the outfield fence was her second homer of the season, and it evened the Beavers with Beckman at two.

"I personally really needed that," said Ganzer, whose two-out home scored Hayley Madlock. "I haven't felt like I've been playing at my peak. But this game really pumped up my confidence a lot. (On the home run) I knew it was out when it hit off the bat. I went up there thinking I was going to hit the ball hard.

"We needed someone to get us going (after falling behind), and I told myself that if someone was going to do it, it had to be me because we needed it now."

The Beavers will take on Cascade at home on Monday for the right to go to the state tournament. Wilton beat Cascade 8-1 on the road on June 23.

"We don't want to look at it as we've beaten them before," said Wilton head coach Kortney Denkman. "We're a new team. They're a new team. Everyone is out to get everyone at this point."

Wilton's other first-team all-state outfielder, senior Peyton Souhrada, was also 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Souhrada, a Cornell College commit, drove in two with a double in the five-run Wilton second and added an RBI base hit in the third.

The Beavers scored five in each of the second and third innings.

That came after the club allowed two Beckman runs to cross before Wilton (25-6) even got its first plate appearance.

The Beavers failed to score in the bottom of the first but looked like a different team starting the second frame.

Beckman's first two hitters of the game reached after a Mia Maiers double and Lil McDermott walk. After the Beavers got the first out of the frame, Reece Osterhaus cleared the bases with a two-RBI double.

But that was as much success as Beckman (8-25) had against Charlotte Brown from that point on. Even as Lauren Osterhaus would add a third-inning RBI to score McDermott, who finished 2 of 3 at the plate, Brown wound up striking out 11 in her complete-game effort to improve her season record in the circle to 24-6.

"We knew that Beckman was going to be a tougher team," said the junior Brown, who's pitched all but 12 of 188 ⅓ possible innings this season for Wilton. "The first inning was a little rough. But we knew we had to respond and give it our all."

After the bumpy start, Brown settled down and figured out what was working against the Trailblazer order.

"I really just wanted to put the ball in a position where if they hit it, my defense would have my back," the River Valley Conference Elite Team pitcher said.

She mainly succeeded in getting the Trailblazers out in front of her changeup.

"I'm glad my changeups did start working," said Brown. "After that, I kind of got in a zone."

"(Beckman) wasn't biting on the rise balls early, so she had to rely on her other pitches tonight," said Wilton head coach Kortney Denkman. "The beauty of Charlotte's game this season is that she picked up new pitches in the offseason. We have no doubt that she will bring it when we need it most, and she did that tonight."

After Beckman scored two on two hits in the opening inning, Brown allowed one more run on five scattered hits.

Wilton leadoff hitter, junior Taylor Drayfahl and No. 2 hitter freshman Kinsey Drake each chipped in one RBI apiece in the win and combined for three of the Beavers' 16 hits on the night.

From the bottom of the order, sophomore Catie Hook went 2-for-3 with a two-RBI base hit in the fourth. Hook also stole three bases and scored twice.

"Our bats spoke for themselves tonight, and we backed Charlotte up in the circle," Denkman said of her team that took fourth at state in 2021. "These girls have worked hard all season to get here. So to go back home (for the regional final) and play in front of the home crowd means a lot.

"We'll be ready."

Wilton 12, Dyersville Beckman 3

Dyersville Beckman;201;000;0;--;3;7;1

Wilton;055;200;x;--;12;16;0

Charlotte Brown and Hayley Madlock. Trista Schmidt, Elisabeth Kerper (3), Madelyn Simon (4) and Reece Osterhaus. Two or more hits -- Dyersville Beckman, Lil McDermott; Wilton, Peyton Souhrada 3, Payton Ganzer 3, Taylor Drayfahl, Hayley Madlock, Kaylee Coss, Catie Hook. 2B -- Dyersville Beckman, Mia Maiers, Reese Osterhaus, Emma Karcher; Wilton, Kinsey Drake, Peyton Souhrada, Payton Ganzer. HR -- Wilton, Payton Ganzer. RBI -- Dyersville Beckman, Reese Osterhaus 2, Lauren Osterhaus; Wilton, Peyton Souhrada 3, Payton Ganzer 3, Catie Hook 2, Kinsey Drake, Taylor Drayfahl. Records -- Wilton 25-6, Beckman 8-26 (final)