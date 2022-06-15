Brown's pitching guides 2A No. 7 Wilton to win over No. 4 Regina

WILTON — Charlotte Brown didn’t need much help guiding the Class 2A seventh-ranked Wilton Beavers to a win over the fourth-ranked Iowa City Regina Regals.

Brown, Wilton’s junior starting pitcher, threw a complete-game shutout in the Beavers’ 1-0 River Valley Conference South Division victory at home over the Regals on Wednesday.

“These girls came ready to play,” said Wilton head coach Kortney Denkman. “We didn’t do some of the little things we needed to do with runners in scoring position, but we did what we needed to do, we got the one run across, and Charlotte pitched a heck of a game.”

Regina was held to three hits and three walks as no runner advanced beyond second base.

The biggest threat came in the third inning, when the Regals had Dani Laughlin on second and Courtney Kessler on first with two outs, but Wilton right fielder Peyton Souhrada made a diving catch to snag a line drive and end the frame.

“I have an amazing defense behind me,” said the Beavers’ starting pitcher. “We’ve great catches in the outfield, great play in the infield. It’s just been great all the way around.

“This is great, especially because we lost to (Regina) 7-1 the last time we played them. This one was a lot closer, but we just kept battling.”

Wilton (15-4, 6-3 RVC) scored its only run in the bottom of the first on a Regina error, meaning Regina’s Emma Nibaur gets the loss despite not giving up an earned run.

Nibaur allowed eight Wilton hits, though the home team relentlessly put the ball in play. There were no walks issued by Nibaur and just one strikeout.

The Beavers’ leadoff hitter, junior shortstop Taylor Drayfahl, smacked a double down the third-base line on the second pitch she saw, then advanced on a Souhrada fly out. Drayfahl scored her 20th run of the season on a throwing error after junior Hayley Madlock put the ball in play from the cleanup spot.

Drayfahl and Souhrada both ended the game 2-for-3 with a double and base hit.

Regina (9-7, 5-2 RVC) went down on strikes eight times to Brown. Moreover, the Wilton pitcher recorded four putouts herself on ground balls back to the circle.

Brown has risen to the occasion for the Beavers this season.

After making a run to the state quarterfinals last season behind ace Mila Johnson, who has since graduated, the Beavers have also been without junior Grace Madlock.

During last season’s state run, Johnson and Grace Madlock were each in the circle for 94 innings or more, while Brown pitched 14 ⅔ innings.

“We have some injuries, but we just all go out there and try to be the best player we can be,” Brown said of the Beavers, who were also without all-state outfielder Peyton Ganzer.

“Kinsey Drake (a freshman) has done an awesome job stepping in while Ganzer’s been out,” Denkman said. “She’s been hitting lights out and diving all over, making catches. It’s great knowing we have so many players who can step up when we need them to.”

This season, Brown is 14-4 with 136 strikeouts, and a 2.01 earned run average. After the seven-inning outing against Regina, Brown has pitched all but eight of 112 ⅔ total innings played by the Beavers in 2022, which puts her in among the state leaders (all classes) in innings pitched.

As of Wednesday, only West Central Valley's Marissa Hagen (106 innings) has thrown more statewide.

While hard work over the offseason has paid off, Brown credits Wilton assistant Kamryn Meyer for the giant leap.

Meyer is in her second season as assistant and pitching coach for the Beavers. The former Durant all-stater hustles back to Wilton for the summers after playing in the spring for the University of Omaha, where she was first-team All-Summit League this past season.

“I want to thank coach Meyer,” Brown said. “She and I have been clicking recently. She knows what I like to throw from night to night. She’s been calling great games. She’s great. Everyone loves having her around. She’s a great asset to the team.”

“I think Kam was the missing piece to our coaching staff a few years ago,” said Denkman. “She definitely knows pitching better than any of the rest of us. I think she’s already one of the better pitching coaches in the state of Iowa.”

Wilton 1, Iowa City Regina 0

Regina;000;000;0--;0;3;1

Wilton;100;000;x00;0;8;0

Charlotte Brown and Hayley Madlock. Emma Nibaur and Courtney Kessler. WP -- Brown. LP -- Nibaur. Two or more hits -- Wilton (Taylor Drayfahl, Peyton Souhrada). 2B -- Drayfahl, Souhrada. Records -- Wilton 15-4, 6-3 RVC; Regina 9-7, 5-2 RVC

