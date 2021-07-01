Chalupa stars in Muskies' sweep

It would have been difficult for Maura Chalupa's return from an injury last week to have gone any better.

The sophomore threw a four-inning no-hitter, striking out six as the Muskies completed a Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep of Central DeWitt with a 12-0 victory.

The Muskies, who won Game 1 9-1, have won eight straight games.

Avarie Eagle paced the Muskies offense on the day, going a combined 5-7 with four runs scored as Muscatine improved to 27-3, 11-3 in the MAC. With Assumption's sweep of Bettendorf, the Muskies move into second place in the conference behind the Knights.

Aricka Ramser also had a big Game 1 with a 3-4 performance with two runs scored and Olivia Harmon had a single, a triple and three RBIs as the offense provided more than enough support for Bree Seaman. The junior struck out six while giving up five hits and the one run.

Several Muskies contributed to the shortened Game 2 win as Kaylynn Salyars had a home run, a double and three RBIs and Becca Haag went 3-3 with two RBIs. Brylee Seaman had two RBIs in Game 2 as well.

The losses dropped Central DeWitt to 5-13 in the MAC, 8-24 overall.

Muscatine returns to action Friday and Saturday at the Iowa City West Tournament held at the Hawkeye Softball Complex. Opponents will include West Liberty and Waukee.

