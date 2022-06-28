Class 2A No. 4 Wilton powers through slow start to get by 3A No. 6 Northeast

WILTON — Tuesday night's win for the Class 2A fourth-ranked Wilton Beavers was emblematic of the season the team has experienced thus far.

After a relatively slow start, the Beavers kept their composure and were able to grind through scoreless innings on the back of Charlotte Brown's pitching to give the offense time to produce.

On Tuesday, Wilton did just that on its home field and produced a 4-1 victory over the Class 3A sixth-ranked Northeast Rebels in a game between sides from opposite divisions of the River Valley Conference.

"We knew coming in that it would be a tough game," said Wilton head coach Kortney Denkman. "(Northeast) is a notoriously good program. But luck was on our side tonight."

The quality of hitting by Northeast cut down on Brown's strikeout rate. Though the junior hurler only struck out three, she only walked one and allowed the Rebels to scatter seven hits en route to getting the win in the circle for Wilton.

Brown has a record of 21-5, has worked over 150 innings with a 1.93 ERA, and sits just seven strikeouts shy of 200 for the season (seventh-most in 2A). Northeast's Madison Kluever took the loss.

"We have so much confidence in Charlotte that she is going to do her job and throw strikes," Denkman said. "And our defense knows it. We did well tonight. All around, it was one of our better performances of the season, especially going against a very, very quality pitcher on the other side."

For the season, Wilton (22-5, 10-4 RVC) had to grind through a slow start to the year to make up for some injuries.

To the extent they can be, the Beavers are as healthy now as they've been all season, especially with returning first team all-state outfielders Peyton Souhrada and Payton Ganzer.

Souhrada, a Cornell College recruit, missed the first few games of the season and worked her way back onto the field as a designated hitter before taking over right. Just as Souhrada was getting going, Ganzer fell victim to an ankle injury that forced her to miss games in the middle of the year.

Ganzer's absence gave more playing time to freshman Kinsey Drake, the only Beaver to record multiple hits against the Rebels (19-9, 14-3 RVC).

"I think we needed this game," said Ganzer, an Upper Iowa University commit. "Against a quality team like that, this can help us a lot. I've never been as proud of our defense. I'm always confident we'll be in the right spots and backing each other up. When they scored first, I knew we would come right back."

Drake, who's hitting .506 through 81 at-bats, had two of Wilton's seven hits and the go-ahead RBI in the bottom of the fifth to put Wilton up 2-1. After the Rebels scored in the top half on a run-producing line drive down the third-base line from Brynnlin Kroyman that caught a piece of the glove of Beaver third baseman Jessica Clark.

Drake also made some good defensive plays, including a basket catch that snagged a Northeast hit that looked like it could drop as infielders and outfielders frantically converged in short left field.

"We finally have everyone in the position they were meant to be at," Denkman said. "It's nice to get into that groove as the season is wrapping up."

Before Drake's hit, sophomore second baseman Kaylee Coss reached on a blooping poke that found grass in center field. Coss would later score on a ball put in play by junior shortstop Taylor Drayfahl that ended with a Northeast throwing error.

And just as she has all season, Hayley Madlock provided some pop in the middle of the Wilton order. The junior catcher came up in the sixth with one aboard after Brown put a base hit through the middle and found the gap in right-center with a blast that scored the runner.

A Northeast passed ball allowed Eve Watkins-Schoenig, who was running for Madlock with two outs, to score from third as the game's final run.

"It feels amazing," said Madlock, who had nine extra-base hits and 27 RBIs this season. "All around, it was great. I knew we were going against a good pitcher and that I needed to make adjustments based on the other at-bats I had. I just felt like I needed to help my team out.

"It was detrimental for me to get that hit. We know our skills and are confident that we have enough to get what we need to get."

Wilton 4, Northeast 1

Northeast;000;010;0--;1;7;2

Wilton;000;021;x--;4;7;1

Madison Kluever and Brynnlin Kroymann. Charlotte Brown and Hayley Madlock. WP -- Brown. LP -- Kluever. Two or more hits -- Northeast (Jeorgia Neumann); Wilton (Kinsey Drake). 2B -- Northeast (Ella Trenkamp). RBI -- Northeast (Kroymann); Wilton (Drake, Madlock).

Records -- Northeast 19-9, 14-3 RVC; Wilton 22-5, 10-4 RVC

