Durant rallies past Beckman

DURANT, Iowa — A young Durant softball team matured a bit Wednesday night.
The Wildcats overcame a 3-0 deficit midway through the second inning to rally for a 5-3 victory over Dyersville Beckman in an Iowa Class 2A regional quarterfinal.
There was no panic, no pressure, just a workmanlike resolve that chipped away at the deficit, took a lead and added a late insurance run to set up a match-up at top-ranked Wilton in a regional semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m.
"We stuck to playing our game," Durant coach Aubrey Bland said. "We got down early, but we continued to do what we needed to do to get ourselves back in it."
That started by stopping the Blazers.
After a two-run single by Jadyn Welling gave the Beckman a 3-0 lead in the second, the Blazers filled the bases before Wildcats pitcher Shannon Head recorded the fourth of her six strikeouts to end the inning.
"To hold them to two runs in the second, to get out of it with the bases loaded and then turn the momentum a bit by getting one run back in the bottom of the inning, that was big for us," Bland said.
Durant cut the margin to 3-1 on a run-scoring Izzy DeLong double in the bottom of the second, then tied the game in the third on back-to-back RBI singles by Abby Rhoades and Savannah Meinert.
The Wildcats bunched four of their 10 hits together in the third, including the two-out hit by Rhoades that scored Halle Collier and the base hit by Meinert that brought Rhoades home with the tying run.
"I was pleased with the way it came together, especially to have the three and four hitters step up like they did and drive in those two runs," Bland said.
Durant collected hits from eight spots in the lineup, something that positioned the Wildcats to take the lead in the bottom of the fourth.
DeLong singled to open the inning and courtesy runner McKenna Rockow stole second, advanced on an Avery Paper sacrifice and scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball.
The only Wildcat who did not collect a hit in the game was Head, who has led Durant in hits over the course of the regular season.
In addition to limiting Beckman to two hits over the final five innings with her work on the mound, she did contribute offensively when she put down a sacrifice that positioned the Wildcats to score their two runs in the third inning.
"It was a good total team effort," Bland said. "That's what it takes at this time of year."
The Wildcats (16-19) added an insurance run in the sixth when Kennedy Jehle doubled and scored on a single by Paper.