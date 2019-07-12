DURANT, Iowa — One year ago, the Durant softball teams’s world was rocked.
From beginning to end, the Wildcats were the top-ranked team in Class 2A with 32 wins, and it all came to a screeching halt, falling to unranked Bellevue in a regional semifinal at home.
Given a second chance to make the bitter taste of last year go away Friday night, second ranked Durant proved last year was a fluke.
Ignited by a five-run first inning and eight stolen bases, the Wildcats shutout Alburnett 9-0 in a regional semifinal at Durant High School and will host a regional final on Monday.
“It feels good knowing we didn’t get upset,” shortstop Ruby Kappeler said. “Relieving the pressure knowing we’re one win from state again.”
The opponent will be 10th-ranked Dyersville Beckman, which defeated Northeast 10-6. It’ll be the first meeting of the season between the two programs.
“They’re a good ball club,” Wildcats head coach Kevin Kaalberg said. “We got our work cut out for us.”
When asked if this year’s version of the Wildcats is better and more prepared than the 2018 team, Kappeler didn’t hesitate to answer.
“Pitching, they’ve gotten so much better. Our defense has definitely gotten better,” she said. “Worked a lot on hitting, that’s our main goal this year.”
Since dropping the opener of a doubleheader to Iowa City Regina, Durant (29-6) hasn't lost a game.
Its winning streak is now 14, and the offense has scored nine or more runs in six of those games. It has shutout 11 teams during the streak.
“We’ve been in a good place mentally,” Kaalberg said. “We’d just keep our focus on the next day, and they’ve done a good job focusing on that.”
A lineup adjustment provoked the early advantage for the Wildcats.
Freshman Ally Happ, out most of the year with a hand injury, slid into the two spot in the lineup behind Kappeler and wreaked havoc on the basepaths.
Both reached base, and a double steal allowed Hannah Happ to score both of them on a bunt single for a 2-0 lead.
“They’re a threat on the basepaths, and teams really don’t know what to do with them,” Hannah Happ said. “To be able to get them on third and second, I know I can get a bunt down. Teams are going to adjust; we’ll just keep doing what we do.”
The same start in the second inning produced the same result.
Hannah Happ drove in Kappeler on a sacrifice bunt, and Allie Poston brought home Ally Happ on a single to left for the 7-0 lead.
“That energizes everybody else,” Kaalberg said. “I think the kids get excited, and for them to start off both innings like that was really nice. Being a little more aggressive moving Ally to No. 2.”
Kamryn Meyer earned her 19th win of the year by tossing four innings, allowing just two hits and striking out three Pirate (18-18) batters. Jenna Lawson pitched the last three innings to earn her first save of the season. The southpaw allowed one runner to reach base.
Durant added to its lead in the fourth on Jada Rock’s RBI double, and the final run came on Kappeler’s steal of home. The senior ended the night with four stolen bases to go along with three hits and three runs scored.
Poston registered three hits and two RBIs while Hannah Happ finished 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs batted in.
Now, the Wildcats are one win away from going back to Fort Dodge. It would be the third trip for the senior class to the Rogers Sports Complex.
“We’re more than ready,” Hannah Happ said. “We’re hungry for a return trip to Fort Dodge.”
