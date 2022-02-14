Durant's Happ commits to Wartburg softball program

In committing to Wartburg College to play softball after graduating from Durant High School, Ally Happ will again share a dugout with her older sister, Hannah.

The Happ sisters have been stalwarts for the Wildcat program over the past several years, but with Hannah at Wartburg now and Ally a senior, it came time for the younger sibling to line up her future.

While Happ, who has made several All-River Valley Conference teams across softball and basketball, hit .370 with two doubles, a triple and home run to go with six RBIs as a junior with the Wildcats, Hannah played in 10 games for the 26-10 Knights and hit .316 with six RBIs and seven runs scored as a Wartburg junior.

And Wartburg checked all the boxes.

"I already know a lot about the program (with Hannah there already)," Happ said, "and I really liked what I saw (when I was there)."

While there was an obvious appeal to play not only with Hannah again but commit to a program she's familiar with because of that connection, the senior multi-sport athlete considered playing basketball at the next level, but past knee issues warranted a place in the equation.

"I am very grateful for being able to play many sports in high school," Happ said. "Going into the college recruiting process, I was not sure which sport I wanted to play in college. So I met with different coaches at the same schools. During this basketball season, I felt a little less confident that my knee would be able to survive four more basketball seasons. So that ultimately made me side more with softball. I’ve always loved softball and I know I will be happy playing it for four more years."

Wartburg, an NCAA Division III program that competes in the American Rivers Conference, also offers Happ a major that lines up with her plans.

"I thought Wartburg would be a good fit for me with the science program and softball program," the Durant senior said. "I want to major in dentistry and I had a good feeling that their program will help me succeed."

Happ's basketball career will enter its final postseason when Durant hits the road to take on Cascade Tuesday night in the Class 2A Region 5 quarterfinal.

Then, once summer rolls around, the senior's focus will shift back to softball, where the Wildcats will seek to improve on last season's 7-14 mark.

Happ, who hit nearly .300 as an 8th-grader in 2018 when the team went 32-3 overall and 17-0 in the River Valley Conference, was a year too young to be a member of the last Durant team to reach the Class 2A state tournament, which Hannah helped lead there, going 33-8 in the process.

Regardless of how the upcoming softball season plays out, battling through injuries and losses with coaches, teammates, friends and family has left her appreciative of the journey thus far.

"The support from everyone over the years is truly incredible. My coaches and teammates always continued to push me throughout every season. Their push made me want to compete at the next level. Overall, I know I am the person I am today because of the support from everyone.

"I am very excited about this upcoming season. After having my junior season cut short, I am ready to work hard. Softball season is the best, nothing beats playing the game with your friends. I’m just looking forward to playing."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.