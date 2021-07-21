Earlham snaps Wilton's win streak, quest for championship

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The pitching was not quite as sharp. The defense was not as crisp. The offense took several innings to get revved up.

After 20 consecutive wins, top-ranked Wilton High School saw its quest of playing for a state softball championship halted Wednesday afternoon with a 9-6 defeat to seventh-ranked Earlham in a Class 2A semifinal at the Rogers Sports Complex.

“We made mistakes on a lot of simple things we do every day in practice,” outfielder Payton Ganzer said. “That makes a lot of us mad and frustrated because we know we can do those things and we could have won this game.”

Earlham (34-9) is in the state title game for the first time in seven seasons and faces second-ranked North Linn at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Wilton (29-4) meets Central Springs in the third-place contest at 6 p.m. Thursday.

“This has been our dream for a long time and now we get to be in the ship,” Earlham leadoff hitter Grace Porter said after going 4-for-4 with a walk.

The Cardinals applied the pressure throughout with multiple slap hitters. Earlham scored two runs in the first, two more in the second and two in the third.