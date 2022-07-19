Falcons run themselves out of innings in quarterfinal heartbreak

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Louisa-Muscatine High School’s softball team did plenty right to pull an upset Tuesday afternoon at the Class 2A state tournament.

It had more than double the hits of North Union. It had no errors compared to four for the Warriors. It had runners on base in every inning except one.

But all that good was negated by some blunders on the bases.

Eighth-ranked L-M saw three of its final five outs come from baserunning mishaps to drop a heartbreaking 4-3 quarterfinal to second-ranked North Union at the Rogers Sports Complex.

“We ran ourselves out of too many innings and we gave them too many outs,” Falcons coach Bryan Butler. “We made some uncharacteristic mistakes on the bases. It is a tough pill to swallow when you play better than the other team.

“We’re a much better team than what we showed.”

North Union ace Emily Meyer came into the game with 309 strikeouts for the season. The Falcons (25-9) didn’t have difficulties making contact as they only struck out three times.

“We were thinking we were going to hit the ball,” outfielder McKenzie Kissell said. “We didn’t care about many strikeouts she had this year. We know we’re a good hitting team.”

It was getting runners all the way around the bases that proved problematic.

L-M stranded runners at second and third in the fourth. It left two on in the fifth.

The best opportunity came in the sixth. After Brynn Jeambey walked and Lily Fischer singled, the Falcons had two on and one out for the top of the order.

McKenna Hohenadel laced a ball over the center fielder’s head to the fence. Jeambey, waiting to see if the ball was caught, got a late jump and reached third.

Fischer, however, rounded second base hard and was coming toward third. Jeambey broke for home and was tagged out in a rundown. Then Fischer was thrown out at third to halt the threat.

Butler, the third-base coach, shouldered the blame afterward.

“I should have accepted the out and kept Brynn on third,” Butler said. “We wanted to make something happen and it backfired on me.”

The Falcons had another chance in the seventh.

Kissell led off with a double and scored on an infield error. After Morgan Stecher reached on a fielder’s choice, L-M had the tying run at second and go-ahead run at first with no outs.

It quickly was squelched after two infield outs and then a runner getting picked off first for the final out.

“It is a hard pill to swallow and you can taste the victory right there,” Hohenadel said. “They made some great defensive plays and we had a few mishaps on the bases. That happens, that’s softball.”

North Union (33-3) had only four hits in the game. Meyer homered in the first inning, but the Warriors scored on a passed ball in the third and then Libby Stevens hit a two-run single that fell between Lessenger at shortstop and Fischer in left field.

Otherwise, Brant held the Warriors in check. She struck out a half-dozen as North Union never had a runner get past first base in the final three innings.

“There is a difference between getting beat and losing,” Brant said. “We beat ourselves. We let them get in our heads and we made stupid mistakes. I think any other day, it would be just as much of a competition.”

Making its fourth state appearance in five years, L-M has an opportunity to finish the season with a win Wednesday in a consolation game against Logan-Magnolia.

“It is important,” Brant said. “We’re hoping to come out and finish with a win. We need to get some team time this afternoon and let this sink in a little bit. All the emotions are raw right now.”

The Falcons have five seniors on their roster in Hohenadel, Brant, Jeambey, Fischer and Bree Randall. They were eighth graders when L-M won its state championship in 2018.

“Even when our seniors go next year, we’re still going to be a strong team,” Kissell said.

Butler believes the foundation is in place for return trips.

“This is a great experience, a lot of young kids on our team and playing in a pressure situation,” Butler said. “Hopefully, the pain they’re feeling right now will fire them up in the future.

“We’ll have some pretty talented kids coming up, and our pitching for the next two to three years is going to be like it has been in the past. We have a whole wave of kids playing travel ball every weekend that are L-M kids and are dying to get on the field. We’re going to be ready, challenge them and hopefully we’ll have some more opportunities to come back here.”