In recent action on June 12, Davenport Central faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf took on Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk on June 17 at Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.