Aledo Mercer County's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Hamilton West Hancock Co-Op 8-0 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 8.
In recent action on May 4, Aledo Mercer County faced off against Biggsville West Central.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.