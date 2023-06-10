Davenport Assumption corralled Wapello's offense and never let go to fuel a 11-0 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 4, Wapello faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and Davenport Assumption took on Iowa City on June 3 at Davenport Assumption High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.