Davenport Assumption put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Davenport Central in a 5-1 decision at Davenport Assumption High on June 8 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 3, Davenport Assumption faced off against Iowa City and Davenport Central took on Davenport North on May 30 at Davenport North High School.

