Port Byron Riverdale unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Sterling in a 3-0 shutout on May 8 in Illinois softball.
In recent action on May 2, Sterling faced off against East Moline United Township and Port Byron Riverdale took on Spring Valley Hall on May 2 at Spring Valley Hall High School.
