Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when Sherrard bottled Orion 19-0 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on March 28, Orion faced off against Knoxville and Sherrard took on Taylor Ridge Rockridge on April 6 at Sherrard High School.

