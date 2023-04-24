A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and East Moline United Township nabbed it to nudge past Aledo Mercer County 7-6 on April 24 in Illinois softball.
In recent action on April 19, Aledo Mercer County faced off against Sherrard and East Moline United Township took on Rock Island Alleman on April 19 at Rock Island Alleman High School.
