Geneseo unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Sterling in a 10-0 shutout on May 11 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on May 2, Sterling faced off against East Moline United Township and Geneseo took on Port Byron Riverdale on May 5 at Port Byron Riverdale High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.