Geneseo showed no mercy to Rock Island, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 11-1 victory on May 9 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on May 4, Rock Island faced off against East Moline United Township and Geneseo took on Port Byron Riverdale on May 5 at Port Byron Riverdale High School.

