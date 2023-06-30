Letts Louisa-Muscatine tops Davenport North 5-1

Playing with a winning hand, Letts Louisa-Muscatine trumped Davenport North 5-1 for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 30.

Waukee Northwest's rally cap fits just right in squeezing Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 9-4

Waukee Northwest was shaken, but pushed past Bettendorf Pleasant Valley for a 9-4 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 30.

West Des Moines Valley earns solid win over Bettendorf 4-1

Playing with a winning hand, West Des Moines Valley trumped Bettendorf 4-1 at West Des Moines Valley High on June 30 in Iowa softball action.

Williamsburg outlasts Muscatine 5-1

No quarter was granted as Williamsburg blunted Muscatine's plans 5-1 during this Iowa softball game.

