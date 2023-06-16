Score no more: Davenport Assumption's defense is flawless in stopping Monona MFL MarMac 10-0

No worries, Davenport Assumption's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 10-0 shutout of Monona MFL MarMac in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 16.

Recently on June 10, Davenport Assumption squared off with Wapello in a softball game.

Score no more: Davenport Assumption's defense is flawless in stopping Waukon 10-0

Davenport Assumption corralled Waukon's offense and never let go to fuel a 10-0 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Dubuque Senior chalks up convincing victory over Davenport North 8-2

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Dubuque Senior put away Davenport North 8-2 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 9, Davenport North faced off against Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk.

Denied: Dubuque Senior blunts Davenport North on scoreboard 10-0

Defense dominated as Dubuque Senior pitched a 10-0 shutout of Davenport North on June 16 in Iowa softball action.

Nerve-racking affair ends with Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk on top of Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 4-3

A sigh of relief filled the air in Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk's locker room after a trying 4-3 test with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 16.

Urbandale mauls Bettendorf in strong effort 8-2

Urbandale earned its community's accolades after an 8-2 win over Bettendorf in Iowa high school softball action on June 16.

In recent action on June 9, Bettendorf faced off against Troy Mills North Linn.

Gooseggs: Williamsburg hands Muscatine a shutout 4-0

Williamsburg's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Muscatine 4-0 on June 16 in Iowa softball.

In recent action on June 10, Williamsburg faced off against Davenport Assumption and Muscatine took on Williamsburg on June 9 at Muscatine High School.

Stop sign: Wilton renders Wyoming Midland's offense pointless 15-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Wilton's 15-0 blanking of Wyoming Midland at Wyoming Midland High on June 16 in Iowa softball action.

Recently on June 7, Wilton squared off with West Liberty in a softball game.

