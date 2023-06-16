Score no more: Davenport Assumption's defense is flawless in stopping Monona MFL MarMac 10-0
No worries, Davenport Assumption's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 10-0 shutout of Monona MFL MarMac in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 16.
Recently on June 10, Davenport Assumption squared off with Wapello in a softball game.
Score no more: Davenport Assumption's defense is flawless in stopping Waukon 10-0
Davenport Assumption corralled Waukon's offense and never let go to fuel a 10-0 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup.
Dubuque Senior chalks up convincing victory over Davenport North 8-2
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Dubuque Senior put away Davenport North 8-2 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.
In recent action on June 9, Davenport North faced off against Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk.
Denied: Dubuque Senior blunts Davenport North on scoreboard 10-0
Defense dominated as Dubuque Senior pitched a 10-0 shutout of Davenport North on June 16 in Iowa softball action.
Nerve-racking affair ends with Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk on top of Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 4-3
A sigh of relief filled the air in Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk's locker room after a trying 4-3 test with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 16.
In recent action on June 9, Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk faced off against Davenport Central and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Davenport Central on June 12 at Davenport Central High School.
Urbandale mauls Bettendorf in strong effort 8-2
Urbandale earned its community's accolades after an 8-2 win over Bettendorf in Iowa high school softball action on June 16.
In recent action on June 9, Bettendorf faced off against Troy Mills North Linn.
Gooseggs: Williamsburg hands Muscatine a shutout 4-0
Williamsburg's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Muscatine 4-0 on June 16 in Iowa softball.
In recent action on June 10, Williamsburg faced off against Davenport Assumption and Muscatine took on Williamsburg on June 9 at Muscatine High School.
Stop sign: Wilton renders Wyoming Midland's offense pointless 15-0
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Wilton's 15-0 blanking of Wyoming Midland at Wyoming Midland High on June 16 in Iowa softball action.
Recently on June 7, Wilton squared off with West Liberty in a softball game.
