Camanche holds off Wilton 3-2

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Camanche passed in a 3-2 victory at Wilton's expense on June 17 in Iowa softball.

In recent action on June 7, Wilton faced off against West Liberty and Camanche took on Cascade on June 13 at Camanche High School.

Davenport North hustles by Durant 8-4

Davenport North collected a solid win over Durant in an 8-4 verdict in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Recently on June 9, Davenport North squared off with Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk in a softball game.

Needlepoint: Davenport North sews up Durant in slim triumph 4-2

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Davenport North passed in a 4-2 victory at Durant's expense in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 9, Davenport North faced off against Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk.

Too wild to tame: Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk topples Bettendorf 6-3

Saddled up and ready to go, Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk spurred past Bettendorf 6-3 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 9, Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk faced off against Davenport Central and Bettendorf took on Troy Mills North Linn on June 9 at Troy Mills North Linn High School.

Waukee Northwest outlasts Bettendorf in overtime classic 4-2

Waukee Northwest took full advantage of overtime to trip Bettendorf 4-2 in Iowa high school softball on June 17.

Recently on June 9, Bettendorf squared off with Troy Mills North Linn in a softball game.

Over and out: Wilton punches through Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 10-1

Wilton lit up the scoreboard on June 17 to propel past Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant for a 10-1 victory at Wilton High on June 17 in Iowa softball action

Recently on June 7, Wilton squared off with West Liberty in a softball game.

