Camanche sinks Clinton with solid showing 10-7

Clinton was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Camanche prevailed 10-7 in Iowa high school softball on June 21.

In recent action on June 17, Camanche faced off against Wilton and Clinton took on Davenport North on June 8 at Clinton High School.

Point of emphasis: Davenport North posts stop sign on Fort Madison's offense 4-0

Davenport North's defense kept Fort Madison under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 4-0 decision in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 21.

In recent action on June 17, Davenport North faced off against Durant.

Maquoketa claims gritty victory against Eldridge North Scott 2-1

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Maquoketa didn't mind, dispatching Eldridge North Scott 2-1 in Iowa high school softball action on June 21.

In recent action on June 13, Maquoketa faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and Eldridge North Scott took on Burlington Notre Dame on June 10 at Eldridge North Scott High School.

Boxed in: Calamus-Wheatland's defense bottles Tipton's attack 10-0

Calamus-Wheatland's defense throttled Tipton, resulting in a 10-0 shutout at Tipton High on June 21 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 12, Tipton faced off against West Liberty and Calamus-Wheatland took on Arlington Starmont on June 6 at Calamus-Wheatland High School.

