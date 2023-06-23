No scoring allowed: Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson pushes past Davenport West 2-0

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Davenport West's attack in a virtuoso 2-0 performance in Iowa high school softball action on June 23.

Vice-grip defense fuels Davenport Assumption's win over Lisbon 7-0

Davenport Assumption's defense was a brick wall that stopped Lisbon cold, resulting in a 7-0 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Recently on June 16, Davenport Assumption squared off with Waukon in a softball game.

Davenport Assumption blanks Bondurant-Farrar 4-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Bondurant-Farrar as it was blanked 4-0 by Davenport Assumption in Iowa high school softball on June 23.

