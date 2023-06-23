No scoring allowed: Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson pushes past Davenport West 2-0
Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Davenport West's attack in a virtuoso 2-0 performance in Iowa high school softball action on June 23.
In recent action on June 9, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Davenport Central and Davenport West took on West Burlington on June 10 at West Burlington High School.
Vice-grip defense fuels Davenport Assumption's win over Lisbon 7-0
People are also reading…
Davenport Assumption's defense was a brick wall that stopped Lisbon cold, resulting in a 7-0 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup.
Recently on June 16, Davenport Assumption squared off with Waukon in a softball game.
Davenport Assumption blanks Bondurant-Farrar 4-0
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Bondurant-Farrar as it was blanked 4-0 by Davenport Assumption in Iowa high school softball on June 23.
In recent action on June 16, Davenport Assumption faced off against Waukon.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.