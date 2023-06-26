Bettendorf routs Davenport Central 14-6

Bettendorf rolled past Davenport Central for a comfortable 14-6 victory during this Iowa softball game.

In recent action on June 12, Davenport Central faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf took on Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk on June 17 at Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk High School.

Eldridge North Scott blanks Davenport North in shutout performance 10-0

A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Eldridge North Scott shutout Davenport North 10-0 on June 26 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 21, Davenport North faced off against Fort Madison and Eldridge North Scott took on Maquoketa on June 21 at Maquoketa High School.

Eldridge North Scott denies Davenport North's challenge 7-4

Eldridge North Scott handed Davenport North a tough 7-4 loss in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 26.

