Davenport North scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss West Burlington/Notre Dame Co-Op 11-2

Davenport North wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 11-2 victory over West Burlington/Notre Dame Co-Op in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 27.

In recent action on June 21, Davenport North faced off against Fort Madison.

Boxed in: Goose Lake Northeast's defense bottles Camanche's attack 10-0

Goose Lake Northeast corralled Camanche's offense and never let go to fuel a 10-0 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 22, Camanche faced off against Maquoketa and Goose Lake Northeast took on Maquoketa on June 13 at Goose Lake Northeast High School.

Wilton records thin win against Central DeWitt 6-5

Wilton finally found a way to top Central DeWitt 6-5 at Wilton High on June 27 in Iowa softball action.

Recently on June 20, Wilton squared off with Sigourney in a softball game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.