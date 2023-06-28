Nowhere to hide: Goose Lake Northeast dominates Clinton from start to finish 12-1

Goose Lake Northeast broke to an early lead and topped Clinton 12-1 in Iowa high school softball on June 28.

In recent action on June 21, Clinton faced off against Camanche and Goose Lake Northeast took on Maquoketa on June 13 at Goose Lake Northeast High School.

Stop sign: Iowa City Regina renders Tipton's offense pointless 13-0

Iowa City Regina's defense kept Tipton under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 13-0 decision during this Iowa softball game.

Recently on June 21, Tipton squared off with Calamus-Wheatland in a softball game.

Abracadabra: Calamus-Wheatland makes Winthrop East Buchanan's offense disappear 10-0

Calamus-Wheatland sent Winthrop East Buchanan home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 10-0 decision in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Recently on June 21, Calamus-Wheatland squared off with Tipton in a softball game.

