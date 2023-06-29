Bettendorf Pleasant Valley engineers impressive victory over Davenport West 14-1

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 14-1 win over Davenport West in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 29.

Halt: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley refuses to yield to Leon Central Decatur 5-0

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's defense throttled Leon Central Decatur, resulting in a 5-0 shutout in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 16, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk.

Wilton triumphs in strong showing over West Branch 11-2

It would have taken a herculean effort for West Branch to claim this one, and Wilton wouldn't allow that in a 11-2 decision in Iowa high school softball action on June 29.

Recently on June 20, Wilton squared off with Sigourney in a softball game.

