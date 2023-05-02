An electrician would've been needed to get Spring Valley Hall on the scoreboard because Port Byron Riverdale wouldn't allow it in a 19-0 shutout in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on April 26, Spring Valley Hall faced off against Orion and Port Byron Riverdale took on Princeton on April 28 at Princeton High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.