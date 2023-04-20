Geneseo handled Quincy 14-2 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 13, Quincy faced off against East Moline United Township and Geneseo took on Princeton on April 15 at Princeton High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.