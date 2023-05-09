Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Rock Island Alleman as it was blanked 15-0 by Sterling in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on May 5, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Moline and Sterling took on East Moline United Township on May 2 at Sterling High School.
