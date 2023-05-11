Orangeville topped Fulton 5-4 in a tough tilt in Illinois high school softball on May 11.
Recently on May 3, Fulton squared off with Orion in a softball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.