Rock Island's defense was a brick wall that stopped Quincy cold, resulting in a 1-0 victory during this Illinois softball game.
In recent action on April 13, Quincy faced off against East Moline United Township and Rock Island took on Geneseo on April 13 at Rock Island High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.