East Moline United Township's defense kept Quincy under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 10-0 decision in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 9.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.