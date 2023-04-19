East Moline United Township showed it had the juice to douse Rock Island Alleman in a runs barrage during a 15-7 win in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 13, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Sterling and East Moline United Township took on Rock Falls on April 14 at Rock Falls High School.
