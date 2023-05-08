Sherrard's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 18-3 win over Monmouth-Roseville during this Illinois softball game.

In recent action on May 1, Monmouth-Roseville faced off against Orion and Sherrard took on East Moline United Township on May 1 at Sherrard High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.