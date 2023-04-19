Sherrard lit up the scoreboard on April 19 to propel past Aledo Mercer County for a 11-1 victory on April 19 in Illinois softball

In recent action on April 13, Aledo Mercer County faced off against Farmington and Sherrard took on Orion on April 13 at Orion High School.

